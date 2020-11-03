Washington's early voter turnout reached 72.7 percent — more than 3.5 million voters — as of Monday evening, continuing on what elections officials say is a record-setting pace.
The previous record of 84.6 percent was set in 2008.
Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to get ballots postmarked or delivered to drop boxes. No postage is required. A list of drop-box locations is available at the Secretary of State's website.
If you have not received your ballot in the mail, lost it, want to find a drop box, wish to track your ballot status, find a voting center where you can register, get or submit your ballot, get help if you have a disability that makes it hard to fill out a ballot, or have other questions, contact your elections office.
For information on voting in Lewis County, go to elections.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.