The 19th Legislative District Democratic Caucus will be conducted using an all-online voting process for electing delegates to the state convention due to COVID-19 social distancing measures.
Democrats in Lewis, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Pacific and Grays Harbor are encouraged to run to be delegates to the state convention. Delegates elected will be able to vote to adopt the state party platform at the state convention and for delegates to the Democratic National Convention later this year.
Participants can register at waelectioncenter.com. For help with the delegate selection process, email delegatehelp2020@wa-democrats.org. Registration will close on April 24, 2020. Precinct Committee Officers will electronically vote for delegates between April 26 and May 3. Those elected as delegates will be notified by May 5.
For more information email 19thlddemocrats@gmail.com, call 360-209-4475 or visit us online at 19thLDDemocrats.com.
