More voters participated in Washington’s March 10 presidential primary than in any presidential primary before, according to vote counts certified today by Secretary of State Kim Wyman that totaled 49.56 percent turnout.
Lewis County reported at 49.98 percent voter turnout, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Jefferson County had the highest turnout, with 65.64 percent. San Juan was the runner up with 64.95 percent. Yakima County had the lowest turnout, at 39.9 percent.
“Aside from running an accessible, secure, and fair election, my mission was to give voters a greater voice in the nomination process for our nation’s next president. This year’s presidential primary turnout shows we accomplished just that,” said Wyman. “This presidential primary made history even before Election Day by marking the first time in state history both major political parties would use the results to allocate their delegates to the national conventions. It will now go down in history as drawing the highest turnout ever for a Washington presidential primary at 49.56 percent.”
The second-greatest presidential primary turnout was 42.6 percent in 2000, when 1.3 million votes were cast. During the 2020 presidential primary, a total of 2,256,488 million ballots were counted.
