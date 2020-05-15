The Washington Bluegrass Association has canceled a concert scheduled for June 18 at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis. This is the second event the group has canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Kody Norris Show was scheduled to perform at the museum on June 18. The band backed out of the appearance after the Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival, which had been scheduled for the following weekend, was canceled.
“We can’t blame either Kody Norris or Marie Vecchio, who organizes the Wenatchee festival,” said WBA president General Cothren. “This virus is something everyone has to be concerned about and I understand why Marie made that decision. You have to make sure your audience is safe. Frankly, we get a lot of older folks at our shows so we were facing the same choice ourselves.”
Cothren said the WBA plans to make a decision later this week on whether the Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival scheduled for August will continue as planned.
