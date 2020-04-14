Attorney General Bob Ferguson is alleging in a new lawsuit that Facebook violated its own policy and failed to follow state law by selling more than $500,000 dollars in ads to Washington political committees.
Facebook sold the ads without maintaining information about the transactions for the public as required by Washington state campaign finance disclosure laws.
Ferguson previously filed a lawsuit against Facebook in June 2018. That lawsuit was resolved in December 2018 with Facebook paying $238,000 — a $200,000 penalty and an additional $38,000 to reimburse the state’s legal costs and fees.
Facebook subsequently announced a new policy that it would no longer sell Washington state political ads.
“Ferguson did not request Facebook to stop selling ads to Washington state political candidates. Facebook’s voluntary policy was not required by the consent decree signed by the court. Facebook adopted the policy unilaterally rather than comply with state campaign finance law,” according to a news release from Ferguson’s office.
However, Facebook has continued to sell advertisements to Washington state political committees – contrary to its voluntary policy, according to Ferguson’s office, and without maintaining legally required information about those ads.
Since November 2018, Facebook sold hundreds of ads to at least 171 Washington state political committees for a total of at least $525,000, according to Ferguson’s Office.
“Whether you’re a tech giant or a small newspaper, those who sell political ads must follow our campaign finance law,” Ferguson said in a statement. “Washingtonians have a right to know who’s behind the ads seeking to influence their vote.”
The law requires Facebook and other commercial advertisers to maintain the following information regarding ads they sell so that the information is available for public inspection:
The name of the candidate or measure supported or opposed;
The dates the advertiser provided the service;
The name and address of the person who sponsored the advertising; and
The total cost of the advertising, who paid for it (which may be different than the sponsor) and what method of payment they used.
