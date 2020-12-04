Two men charged with possession with intent to sell drugs in Lewis County are now wanted on $10,000 warrants after failing to show for their first hearings in the case in Lewis County Superior Court Wednesday.
Christian Anthony Sullivan, 32, of Kelso, was charged on Nov. 3 with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine. Kyle Ray Reyes, 28, of Longview, was charged the same day with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
Both men were out of police custody and scheduled to have their first hearings in the case on Wednesday, but neither showed up.
According to court documents, on Sept. 26, a deputy with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was driving on Toledo-Vader road when the deputy saw a vehicle with an Arizona license plate parked on the side of the nearby Interstate 5 exit.
The deputy went to investigate, and saw Sullivan standing outside of the car looking at the tires, which were reportedly damaged and unsafe to drive on. The deputy advised Sullivan to take the car to a nearby gas station, which he did, before the deputy left the scene.
Later, the deputy saw the same vehicle driving on I-5 heading south. The deputy pulled the vehicle over and after a K9 alerted to the presence of drugs, got a warrant to search the car.
Deputies reported finding a total of 117.5 grams of methamphetamine and 20 grams of heroin, along with items including a scale, plastic bags and tin foil.
