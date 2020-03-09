In front of a nearly sold-out crowd at Corbet Theatre at Centralia College’s campus, W.F. West High School student Angela March was crowned Miss Lewis County 2020 at the 58th annual Miss Lewis County program Saturday night.
“It’s surreal, it’s crazy, I just never thought I’d make it,” March, 17, said with the crown on her head and the Miss Lewis County sash draped over her shoulder.
It was all smiles from March as she stood atop of the staircase overlooking Corbet Theatre’s lobby that was filled with friends and family as well as her fellow candidates after the program had concluded.
The finalists included Sophie Moerke, who was named first runner up and would replace March at the Miss Washington program if she was unable to attend; Rubilynn Saranchuk; Ciara Phipps; Taylor Derscheid and Ashley Werner.
When emcees Brian Mittge and Samantha Styger announced March as the 2020 winner, an eruption of cheers filled the theater followed by hugs from everyone surrounding her on stage.
March’s parents, Matthew and Rachel March, stood to the side of the stage as their daughter posed for pictures.
“She has always been a stage kid, and that’s where she’s always shined,” Matthew March said of his daughter. “She saw this, wanted it, and went and got it, worked really hard at it, and I’m really proud of her for that.”
The evening was filled with song and dance, sticking to a rock opera theme. The candidates along with their “little sisters” — perhaps future Miss Lewis County candidates one day — performed dances to The Who’s “Pinball Wizard,” Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and a little sisters-only dance to “Rock And Roll Is Here To Stay” from Grease, in between the individual performances.
Judges graded out the six candidates out of 100 points by a private judges interview (25 percent) that occurs before the program, talent (40 percent), evening wear (20 percent) and on-stage questioning (15 percent).
The five judges sitting front and center were Ross Amkraut do Porto of Seattle; Dave Coffey of Victoria, BC; Charlie Curry Vantramp of Puyallup; Lisa Duffin of Spokane and Michelle Stiltner Rounsley of Battle Ground.
In the talent phase, candidates got the spotlight to themselves to perform a song or dance.
Saranchuk performed a dramatic interpretation called “Roller Hockey Practice,” sticking to her gender discrimination in sports platform. Moerke did a jazz dance to “Gold,” Phipps took the microphone to sing “Show Yourself,” Derschied played a tambourine while reenacting a Salvation Army march called “Storm the Forts of Darkness” and Werner hopped on the piano bench to play “My Heart Will Go On.”
March’s talent was a contemporary ballet to the song “Try.”
In attendance at the program were several former Miss Lewis County winners, including Miss Lewis County 2019 Rebecca Ford who was enjoying her final moments as Miss Lewis County before she would pass on the title to March.
Ford was the final act of the evening, singing “Think of Me” from Phantom of the Opera, a particularly fitting song considering the program’s theme and her time as Miss Lewis County was coming to a close.
“I'm so excited for Angela,” Ford said after the program. “This has been the best year ever, it is definitely a mix of emotions, it’s sad that it's over, it’s something I worked so hard for, but I am thrilled that another girl gets to experience this.”
March said she put in a lot of work to be crowned Miss Lewis County 2020, but she also knows the work has just begun. Her calendar will be filled with appearances at local events, including other county programs and the Miss Washington program.
In 2019, Ford made 99 appearances at various local events and programs.
March also receives a $3,500 Centralia College scholarship, a $2,000 cash scholarship, the Miss Lewis County trophy, an official Miss America crown and her competition wardrobe for the Miss Washington program.
“I’m going to have a great year, I know that,” March said. “I’ve watched some lovely ladies go through this and I am just so excited for the experience.”
