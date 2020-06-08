Graduating seniors, some dressed in their cap and gown, smiled and waved to cheering family and friends from the sunroof or window of decorated cars and trucks as they joined the line of vehicles driven by their fellow classmates in the W.F. West graduation parade on Saturday afternoon.
During a break in the rain, dozens of cars decorated with maroon and white balloons were led by a fire truck from the Lewis County Mall to Stan Hedwall Park — where each graduating senior’s photo was displayed. The parade route was lined with parents, family and teachers cheering in support of the recent graduates.
“I think that’s it’s really great that the entire school district — teachers, administrators, and parents — have gotten together to make this special thing happen for the seniors because they had to miss out on a lot, and we care about them and we love them. We want to give them a good send-off,” said W.F. West choir teacher Angela Gilbert.
Gilbert became emotional when speaking about the graduating seniors, saying that she has watched them grow up over the years. She said seeing all of the vinyl signs of each senior with their photo lining the roadway in Stan Hedwall Park brought tears to her eyes.
The parade was organized by the Chehalis School District and the class of 2020 parent group and sponsored by the Chehalis Foundation. Each graduating senior received $100 as well as some other prizes, such as Chromebooks, TVs, and Bluetooth speakers, given out to randomly-selected students. The district had “class of 2020” cupcakes for the students as well as “swag bags” with various W.F. West apparel items.
Pop-up canopy covers with groups of family and friends underneath them lined the parade route — playing music, holding balloons and signs reading “We are proud of you,” waving pom-poms and cheering as the line of cars drove toward Stan Hedwall Park.
Steve Stubbs sat facing the parade route in a lawn chair set up in the back of his pickup truck waiting for his grandson, Leandre Gaines, to make his way passed him during the parade.
Later that day, the virtual graduation ceremony video was emailed out to students and their families.
People from all over the community, not just parents and W.F. West teachers, set up a spot along the parade route to show their support of the graduates. Younger Chehalis School District students, friends of graduates, and teachers from other school districts attended and cheered as the parade passed by.
“This is hard but it’s nice that we are able to celebrate them. It’s nice that people can take their own precautions but can still participate. They have all of the graduation videos online so everyone can participate — grandma can stay safe and watch the graduation online,” said Nicki Bush, a 2nd-grade teacher at the Toledo School District.
Peter and Julie Wagner sat under a popup canopy covering near Safeway in Chehalis and waited for their nephew Cole Hinton to make his way through the parade.
“The parade is better than nothing and it definitely beats sitting in a hot and crowded gymnasium,” said Julie Wagner.
