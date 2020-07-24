While neither Lewis County nor the Washington Office of the Secretary of State produce a printed voter’s pamphlet for the primary election scheduled for Aug. 4, a voters’ guide is available online at elections.lewiscountywa.gov for local candidates and for statewide offices at www.votewa.gov.
The voters’ guide includes information on ballot measures and statements submitted by candidates for individual offices.
Voters can also check their registration status at the Lewis County elections website and check whether their submitted ballot has been received and accepted for tabulation.
Replacement ballots are also available online. Ballots can be printed and marked by hand, along with a declaration, and submitted to the Lewis County Auditor’s Office, postmarked by Election Day or put in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information or questions, call 360-740-1278, 360- 740-1164 or toll free within Lewis County, 1-800-562-6130 ext. 1278 or 1164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.