The Violet Prairie Grange in Tenino will hold a Christmas Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 5.
After the cancelation of the town’s Winterfest, Grange Secretary Janice Erickson said the group wanted to provide artisans a place to sell their creations, including Christmas decorations, knitted work, woodwork and more.
Individuals interested in selling their work can reserve a table for $10 per day by calling Erickson at 360-273-9987. Visitors are asked to wear face masks and maintain 6 feet of distance in order to abide by pandemic health precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.