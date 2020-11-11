Lewis County residents driving through the Veterans Memorial Museum’s “static parade” on Wednesday were greeted with candy, historic military vehicles, veterans, and reenactors to celebrate the holiday and commemorate the service of so many local vets.
Chip Duncan, the museum’s director, said the drive-through parade wasn’t ideal, but the museum adapted since they couldn’t get a permit through the city due to the pandemic. His favorite part of the event? The bright yellow 1960s-era fire truck, featuring a sky-high ladder extended over passing cars.
“I mean, what’s more patriotic than a firetruck, right?” Duncan said.
Down the street, Jennifer Haase and her daughter, Nevei Meyers, were dressed in their 1860s outfits, part of a reenactment of the U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Company C — a group stationed at Fort Steilacoom, before Washington even became a state. Their group regularly sets up reenactments of battles that happened in the Washington territory.
Meyers described how even as a young girl, she still could have served as a Vivandiere to provide medical care on the battlefield.
Nearby, Chris Keyes stood behind a Civil War-era medicine cabinet, including vials of treatments, a pill-forming machine, and a battlefield surgical kit complete with saws and old dentistry equipment.
At the entrance of the museum, army jeeps from all the way back to the 1940s were lined up to be viewed by community members. Heath Wemmer, an Army veteran who served as a sergeant at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and completed a tour of duty in Iraq, attended the event dressed as a ghostbuster, waving to kids driving by.
Wemmer said he recognized some of the newer vehicles on display at the parade from his time in the service, when he worked as an Army mechanic — it was his job to “know how to tear them apart and put them back together.”
In a normal year, the Patriot Guard Riders would lead the parade on their motorcycles. This year, the group lined the museum grounds with American flags and stood at the entrance.
The Patriot Guard Riders formed in response to the Westboro Baptist Church, a homophobic group famous for waving offensive signs at the funerals of service members.
“It just cracks me up that … the head guy of Westboro Baptist Church was trying to dishonor our military, and out of his efforts grew this huge national movement to honor our people,” Lyall Smith, who’s been a Patriot Guard Rider since 2012, said.
The Patriot Guard Riders normally attend funerals and memorials for fallen soldiers. On Veteran’s Day, member Geoff Moore said, they’re spread thin due to the number of events going on.
“It’s just a really neat organization,” Duncan said. “They do an awesome job.”
