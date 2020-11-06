In place of the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown Chehalis, the Veterans Memorial Museum is hosting a “Veterans Day Static Parade” from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
In the “static parade,” the public will remain in their vehicles and drive through the holiday displays.
The parade will look much like the well-attended static parade that was held on the Fourth of July this year at the Veterans Memorial Museum. This event will be the museum’s last event of 2020.
“We will invite the public to come and view a line of parade floats, receive candy and promotional items from organizations, businesses and individuals,” said Veterans Memorial Museum Executive Director Chip Duncan.
Several floats will be set up at the Veterans Memorial Museum in honor of veterans. Seven organizations have registered to join the parade as of Wednesday afternoon — including the Washington Civil War Association, Daughters of American Colonists and Scouts BSA Troop 373.
The Veterans Memorial Museum will be open all day as well and admission will be waived in honor of the holiday. Duncan said that the museum has recently redone about 20 display cases and has a few new items in the museum.
The museum will accept registrations for the parade until Nov. 10. Those interested in being a part of the parade can call the museum at 360-304-0285. There is no charge to register.
The Veterans Memorial Museum is located at 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis.
“I think it’s important to note the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a time to celebrate the vets that are served that are still with us. It’s a time to remind our community of all that was sacrificed for our freedoms,” Duncan said.
As far as other Veterans Day events go, American Legion in Winlock has canceled the program they usually put on at the school or the Toledo Wall of Honor.
“Many of our elderly veterans are most at risk for exposure to COVID. I understand some veterans may still gather at the wall, 11 a.m. on the 11th to ensure an abbreviated and distanced commemoration still occurs. Bless their spirit and determination,” Wendy Carolan with the American Legion said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.