Vader water system customers will experience reduced capacity and are being asked to conserve water during scheduled maintenance starting Sunday, Lewis County announced this week.
The work will take place from 5 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Residents are being asked to conserve water and not do any outdoor watering.
“Any necessary outdoor watering should occur during nighttime hours. Indoor water conservation should also be practiced to the maximum extent possible,” according to an alert from Lewis County.
