The City of Vader has created a “Little Falls Loot” scrip program using $20,000 of CARES Act funding awarded to the city and has seven local businesses participating in the program.
The scrip comes in denominations of $25 and is available to all Vader residents. Households of one, two or three or more will receive $100, $150 or $200 in scrip respectively.
The participating businesses that are accepting scrip in Vader include Dailey’s Mini Storage, Finepolo Construction & Restoration, The Hop Shop, J & G’s Grocery, Little Crane Cafe, Parwell Farms and Promise Farms.
Vader received a total of $30,000 in CARES Act funding. Vader Mayor Joe Schey said that the city did not have very many COVID-19 related expenses but used a portion of the funding to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning materials. The city also used the CARES Act funding to upgrade the utility bill dropbox to a larger unit while city hall was closed to the public and to purchase a city laptop for the hosting of remote meetings — city council, park board and planning committee meetings.
The scrip must be spent by the deadline of Nov. 30. Schey credited Vader City Clerk/Treasurer Diane Floyd with the creation and implantation of the city’s scrip program.
The scrip was designed by Park Board Chairman Kelly Schey and sports the city’s original name from the 1900s of Little Falls. The photo on the scrip was taken in 1930 and it depicts Mae Denny swimming in Olequa Creek — currently part of Vader’s McMurphy Park.
The resident and business applications for Vader’s “Little Falls Loot” scrip can be found on the city’s website at www.vaderwa.org. Citizens can call Vader City Hall at 360-295-3222 for more information.
