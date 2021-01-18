Washington State Patrol (WSP) employees are beginning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on a volunteer basis.
The WSP is working in cooperation with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to ensure that the vaccine is available to employees wanting to be vaccinated.
“Our agency employees are inherently at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 by the nature of their duty — serving our state,” said WSP Human Resource Director Jason Ashley.
“We want to ensure those wanting a vaccine are eligible to do so and ensure no vaccine goes to waste.”
Vaccines are available to WSP commissioned and non-commissioned personnel on a county-by-county basis, depending on what phase county departments of health consider WSP employees.
Employees are asked to contact their local healthcare provider or their county department of health to inquire availability.
