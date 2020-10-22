A power outage in downtown Chehalis led to a temporary closure of the Lewis County Courthouse, the county announced Thursday morning. Power was restored at about 9:45 a.m.
According to the Lewis County PUD’s outage map, the power outage affected 239 customers.
(2) comments
Our courthouse has no emergency generator? Seriously?
Yep, we were ready for an all day budget meeting today, but we get to go out and play.
