Lewis County Courthouse

The southwest corner of the Historic Lewis County Courthouse is seen on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, in Chehalis.

 Pete Caster / pcaster@chronline.com

A power outage in downtown Chehalis led to a temporary closure of the Lewis County Courthouse, the county announced Thursday morning. Power was restored at about 9:45 a.m. 

According to the Lewis County PUD’s outage map, the power outage affected 239 customers. 

(2) comments

Fiat Trucker

Our courthouse has no emergency generator? Seriously?

DevastationPackwood.com

Yep, we were ready for an all day budget meeting today, but we get to go out and play.

