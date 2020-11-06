Election results as of Friday show challengers Sean Swope and Lindsey Pollock steady in their significant leads over sitting county commissioners. Swope’s 10.15 percent lead over eight-year incumbent Edna Fund widened by just over half a percent, while Pollock’s massive lead over one-term incumbent Bobby Jackson faltered by an even smaller margin — .12 percent — maintaining her 22 point lead.
So far, 45,126 ballots have been counted, translating to an impressive 83.21 percent voter turnout. The auditor’s office will continue to tabulate mail-in ballots postmarked before election day that may continue to roll in. The next ballot count will take place on Nov. 13.
Swope, district 1, and Pollock, district 2, will take office next year, meaning two of the three commissioners representing Lewis County will be newcomers.
Abbarno’s Strong Lead Increases Slightly After Second Count
By The Chronicle
After the second count of votes on Wednesday, Republican 20th district State Representative candidate Peter Abbarno’s lead remains strong with 70.53 percent of the vote to Democrat Timothy Zahn’s 29.29 percent.
Abbarno received 56,080 votes district-wide as of Friday and Zahn received 23,288 votes.
On Tuesday night, Abbarno had 69.7 percent of the vote to Zahn’s 30 percent.
“I’m very pleased with the results, I’m very thankful to my family, friends, supporters and voters in the 20th district. I’m looking forward to putting in the hard work to represent the 20th district,” Abbarno said on Tuesday night.
Abbarno is currently Mayor Pro-tem of Centralia and a small business owner and attorney at Althauser Rayan Abbarno LLP. He said that his biggest goal in general for the 20th District is to improve the quality of life through economic development and by providing opportunities to students and families.
The vote count will be updated again before the Nov. 24 general election certification date if the Lewis County Elections office receives 500 or more votes, postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
