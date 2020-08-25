The Washington State Department of Transportation announced this week that it planned to close a portion of U.S. Highway 12 at Anderson Road near Oakville for roadwork on Friday.
The closure is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The highway will be open with one-way alternating traffic.
The work is part of a project to install a roundabout at the intersection.
