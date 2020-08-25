Roundabout Visual

A project visualization of the roundabout slated to be built at the intersection of Highway 12 and Anderson Rd. near Lucky Eagle Casino in Rochester

 WSDOT

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced this week that it planned to close a portion of U.S. Highway 12 at Anderson Road near Oakville for roadwork on Friday. 

The closure is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The highway will be open with one-way alternating traffic. 

The work is part of a project to install a roundabout at the intersection. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.