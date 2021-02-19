Two local students from Toledo and W.F. West high schools have been named Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) President’s Scholars and were awarded a $30,000 per year President’s Scholarship.
Tianna Jeffries, from W.F. West High School in Chehalis, and Stacie Spahr, of Toledo High School, were two of 123 total students selected for this top academic scholarship of the 400 first-year students who met the high standards to apply. The scholarship recipients have an average GPA of 3.99.
“President’s Scholars are selected based on academic achievement, service and leadership, as well as the potential to affect positive change and leadership in both the academic and co-curricular life of PLU,” the press release from the university read.
Spahr and Jeffries have been invited to interview in February to complete the next level of the PLU Presidential Scholarship. If chosen to move to the next level, they will be one of 10 students chosen to receive a $35,000 per year scholarship.
PLU is a private liberal arts university located in Tacoma, Washington.