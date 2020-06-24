Hours after Gov. Jay Inslee issued an order Tuesday directing all Washington residents to wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19, two Lewis County elected officials took public stands against the order.
Lewis County Commissioner Bobby Jackson — who is up for reelection this year — announced on Facebook that he would work from home rather than wear a mask at the Lewis County Courthouse.
“As the most visible county employee that doesn’t wear a mask, I made my reasons clear to my staff and employees,” Jackson wrote on a Facebook post. “I continued to come to meetings just like I did during the early days of the outbreak when masks were not required. I heard from a lot of people on both sides of this issue, and in the final analysis, it came down to choice. I will not wear a mask, nor will I wear a face shield.”
Jackson said he watched staff members “struggle to breathe” while wearing masks in meetings. He said he will no longer attend meetings in person and will work remotely, until the requirement is lifted.
“I do not want the taxpayers of Lewis County to have to pay a large L&I fine on my behalf. I am responsible for managing your dollars and I won’t be the cause of financial loss to the county. And it would happen.”
Inslee’s order will take effect Friday and makes not wearing a mask in a public place a misdemeanor offense.
Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza made it clear during a rally south of Chehalis Tuesday night that he was also not in favor of the governor’s order.
“Gov. Inslee in his infinite wisdom has decided after 100 odd days that we should all wear facemasks inside and out,” Snaza said. “Here’s what I say. Don’t be a sheep.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.