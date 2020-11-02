Lewis County voters turning out early in the 2020 presidential election officially surpassed the total number of votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Lewis County Auditor’s Office.
Lewis County Elections Supervisor Heather Boyer told The Chronicle that as of Saturday, 37,268 of the 53,752 registered voters’ ballots sent have been returned to the auditor’s office, good for a 69 percent return rate.
The number of ballots returned early has climbed over the total number of votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, when 35,786 of Lewis County’s 46,094 registered voters participated in the election.
In the past week, Lewis County has seen approximately an additional 12,000 ballots be returned and the turnout rate increase to the tune of 22 percentage points.
Boyer said the county is anticipating at least an 80 percent return rate for ballots.
Ballots can be turned in to any of the county’s ballot boxes until 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Tuesday to be accepted.
For information on ballot box locations, go to elections.lewiscountywa.gov.
