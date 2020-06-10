Beginning on July 6 and moving forward, Twin Transit will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Bus passes will be available through the Token Transit app and at the Centralia Safeway and Fuller’s beginning on June 25. The bus fare collection will resume on July 1.
More information can be found at TwinTransit.org and questions can be emailed to info@twintransit.org.
