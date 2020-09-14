Twin Transit is holding a special board meeting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The meeting will be held virtually and can be joined via phone by calling 509-824-1900 and entering the conference ID 959-611-784#.
The meeting can also be joined via video using the Microsoft Teams App. The link to join the meeting through the app and more details about the special board meeting can be found at — twintransit.org/authority-board/.
