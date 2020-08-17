Starting this month, regular board meetings of Twin Transit, also known as the Lewis Public Transportation Benefit Area, will be held virtually at 8 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25. Go to TwinTransit.org/ Authority-Board/ for meeting access information.
