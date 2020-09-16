Twin Transit is working on a bus shelter renovation project that aims to systematically evaluate the location and physical conditions of the bus stop shelters.
“Twin Transit bus shelters are going missing all over town. But don’t worry — this isn’t a strange crime spree. It’s all part of Twin Transit’s shelter renovation project,” states a press release from Twin Transit.
Ridership data is being used to determine the optimal location for each bus shelter and the shelters that could use some refurbishing are being taken to the Twin Transit shop for cleaning and fresh paint.
The newly refurbished bus shelters should be making their appearance around the community in the coming months.
“New decals and large-scale mapping will be added near the end of the year. Highly visible advertising space at each shelter is now available as well,” states the press release.
For questions and to get more information email info@twintransit.org.
