Twin Transit has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the National Center for Mobility Management to support the transit company’s new Dial-a-Ride Twin Transit (DARTT) program, which offers direct door-to-door transportation.
“We’d like to extend special thanks to Cascade Community Healthcare, who partnered with us on this grant application,” Twin Transit Community Relations Director Andrea Culletto said. “Our collective goal is to remove the transportation barrier so our community members can access quality healthcare and other life-essential services. Receiving this grant is an important step toward making that goal a reality.”
Twin Transit is one of five nationwide recipients of the funds to address mobility challenges experienced by low-income, elderly or underserved community members. Other grant recipients are located in Kansas, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Vancouver, Washington, according to a Twin Transit press release.
The DARTT program offers direct door-to-door transportation services that operates within a 15-mile drive time radius of Twin Transit’s Centralia and Chehalis locations.
Those interested in utilizing DARTT services can call 360-330-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.