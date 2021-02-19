The next board meeting of the Lewis Public Transportation Benefit area, also known as Twin Transit, will be held virtually at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
To access the meeting, call 1-509-824-1900 and enter the conference ID 302 123 152#.
The next board meeting of the Lewis Public Transportation Benefit area, also known as Twin Transit, will be held virtually at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
To access the meeting, call 1-509-824-1900 and enter the conference ID 302 123 152#.
Click below to hear our LIVE audio feed from our newsroom scanner — includes county-wide police, fire and EMS.