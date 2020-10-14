Starting Monday, Twin Transit increased route frequency to meet the current demand and will discontinue back-to-back busing.
This new system will increase service on weekdays between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and bus stops will be serviced every 30 minutes. Outside of these hours, bus service will continue at regular intervals.
Twin Transit reduced routes at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and in response to the stay-at-home orders.
“Several passenger-centric updates followed, each tailored to better serve our community. Now we are updating our service model to meet an increased need while continuing to ensure passenger safety,” stated Twin Transit in a press release.
Twin Transit said that the new high-frequency busing model will make it easier to get to work, go grocery shopping and medical appointments — supporting economic development and local businesses.
“Stringent safety protocols like nightly bus sanitation, masking, 10-person passenger limits, and social distancing will remain in place, so Twin Transit passengers can continue to ride with confidence,” stated Twin Transit’s press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.