In order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 after cases have spiked, Twin Transit will be temporarily closing its offices from Nov. 27 through Jan. 1, 2021. The buses will also not be charging fares.
Individuals that need to come into the Twin Transit office can schedule an appointment between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 360-330-2072.
For more info, visit www.twintransit.org.
