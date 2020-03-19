Twin Transit will reduce its hours of operation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
From March 18 through April 27, Twin Transit’s service hours will be reduced to 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“During this time, Twin Transit will only operate three hourly routes, with the focus of helping riders access work, medical appointments, grocery stores and other essentials. All three routes will originate from Walmart,” a news release states. “Our main priority is keeping our clients, our employees and our community safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.