The Twin Cities Sports Commission announced its first-ever Community Recreation Grant Program this week, which will funnel 5% of the commission’s revenue each year to local recreational leagues.
The commission works to bring tournaments and crowds to the area, raking in revenue for local businesses and increasing time spent in local hotels and motels. Now, board of directors member Dale Pullin says that flow of money will benefit not only businesses, but local youth sports, “which we know is incredibly important for the development, health and well-being of our community.”
“It’s pretty exciting,” Pullin said. “There’s going to be less people that can help out these recreation teams (due to the pandemic). So the board felt that it was important, and they made it part of their annual program to give back.”
In a press release, the commission announced that this year, awardees will evenly split a total of $12,000. The following programs will each receive $1,000:
• Centralia Little League
• Centralia Girls’ Softball
• Centralia Parks & Recreation Youth Basketball
• Centralia Youth Soccer
• Chehalis Fastpitch Association
• Chehalis Little League
• Chehalis Youth Soccer
• Legion Baseball
• Twin Cities Youth Babe Ruth Association
• Twin Cities Youth Football
• Twin Cities Youth Wrestling
• Twin Cities Lacrosse
“We hope these funds will help you improve your organization by giving you additional resources to make sure that all kids can stay involved,” the press release reads.
Going forward, the commission will review applications each January and will split the pot evenly. To be eligible, organizations must be nonprofits, community-based youth leagues located in the Twin Cities, “with a broad base board of volunteers working on behalf of your community recreation team.”
Applications for next year’s grant program can be acquired by emailing hello@sportscapitolnorthwest.org.