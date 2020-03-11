The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, the American Legion and the Veterans’ Ecological Trades Collective, a nonprofit, have scheduled a Veterans’ “mental health awareness and suicide gatekeeper training” and networking event for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11 at the American Legion Grant Hodges Post 17 at 111 West Main Street in Centralia.
The event will include instruction on best practices training for veterans mental health awareness. A light lunch will be offered.
For more information, contact Deston Denniston at vetscafeolywa@gmail.com.
