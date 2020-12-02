The Centralia College Veterans Center is hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive on Dec. 3 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.
The new and unwrapped toys can be dropped off in the parking lot behind the TransAlta Commons building and Kirk Library.
Any questions can be emailed to Jonathan Akers at jonathan.akers@centralia.edu.
