The Interstate 5 Toutle River rest area in Cowlitz County will close for maintenance next week, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation. The work includes repairs and cleaning out the septic systems.
The northbound and southbound facilities will both close beginning 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday. The annual maintenance closure is happening earlier than usual this year, according to WSDOT, due to high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
___
(c)2021 The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.)
Visit The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) at www.columbian.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.