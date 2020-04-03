The Washington Tourism Alliance (WTA) this week launched the showWAlove.com website in an effort to help support tourism-focused businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Data from national tourism research firm Tourism Economics estimates that 4.6 million U.S. travel industry jobs may be lost by May 31 — roughly 40 percent of all tourism-related jobs,” according to a news release from the group. “That constitutes more than 75,000 jobs in Washington State and means local restaurants, hotels, attractions, tour operators, and destination marketing organizations will bear the brunt of these losses.”
The website offers a platform for Washingtonians to help business owners and employees by purchasing gift cards for future use. Hundreds of businesses have gift card offers on showWAlove.com and more are expected.
“Recovery has to begin now,” said David Blandford, WTA co-chair. “This is just one initial measure of support and others will follow. We hope this program can help stabilize businesses and preserve jobs. Together we can show Washington’s tourism industry love during this unprecedented crisis.”
The Washington Tourism Alliance (WTA) is a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization. For more information, go to www.watourismalliance.com
