Data from the Northwest Multiple Listing service shows that pending sales were up more than 30 percent in June from the previous year, and home prices are staying relatively the same.
In June 2020, there were 180 total residential listings, down 29.41 percent from the previous June.
June 2020 saw 142 new listings compared to 169 in June 2019.
Pending residential sales were up 30.82 percent with 191 in June 2020 and 146 the previous June.
The median price was $279,900 in June 2020 and $273,500 in June 2019, for a 2.34 percent increase.
Lewis County has an estimated 1.48 months of inventory and Washington has a combined 1.16 months of inventory. That low supply is expected to cause prices to increase, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
