The Toledo School District has put a replacement educational programs and operations levy on the ballot for the Feb. 9 election with predicted rates between $1.60 and $1.69 per $1,000 of assessed value through the three-year term of the levy.
“Every few years, we need to go back to our community to get support for programs and operations that are not funded by the state,” said Toledo School Board Chairman Lance Maier. “This is essentially the same levy amount as four years ago. We’ve tried to maintain funding and tax rates at consistent levels in spite of inflation.”
The levy asks the community for $1.1 million in 2022, $1.15 million in 2023 and $1.2 million in 2024. The district’s current two-year EP&O levy, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, set a rate of $1.49 per $1,000 in assessed value.
Levy dollars are used to fund programs that go beyond basic education, including athletics, extracurricular activities, instructional support to lower class sizes and general maintenance.
Toledo School District Superintendent Chris Rust noted that the $7 million bond that was passed by Toledo residents in 2018 for the building for the new high school, which is currently under construction, can only be used for construction projects.
Ballots for the Feb. 9 election will be mailed out starting Jan. 25 and must receive a simple majority to pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.