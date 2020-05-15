The 2020 Toledo Cheese Days has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19 and social distancing, the Cheese Days committee announced this week.
Cheese Days typically takes place in mid July. The event includes a parade, car show, cheese sandwiches and more.
“We value the safety of all our volunteers and participants and social distancing will be impossible to maintain,” the group posted on social media. “Please know we will be back in 2021! Stay safe, healthy and wash your hands!”
