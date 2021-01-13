The Timberland Regional Library is offering weekly Zoom Storytimes for children and their caregivers.
Zoom Baby and Toddler Storytime is held Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Zoom Family Storytime is held Fridays and Saturdays at 10 a.m.
Storytime works best when parents and caregivers participate together, so children must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Each Storytime has a unique Zoom link, so find the correct Zoom link on the library’s event calendar at https://events.trl.org/events/month. Register for the event to receive a reminder email, or log in a few minutes before the event.
All Timberland library programs are free and open to the public. Anyone needing special accommodations to participate in a library’s programs should contact the library one week in advance. Visit TRL.org for more information.
