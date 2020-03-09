Census Day, April 1, is right around the corner and Trisha Cronin, the district manager for adult services for Timberland Regional Library, is one of the library’s employees tasked with raising awareness for the 2020 census and how it directly impacts Washington state and Lewis County.
She knows that most folks she talks to don’t have April 1 circled on their calendars, but she tells people that with billions of dollars in federal funding, representation in legislation and redistricting of legislative districts all hinging on census results, it is something dwellers of Lewis County should be aware of.
“Almost everyone that I talk to is,” unaware of the importance of the census, Cronin said. “There are a lot of commercials going out right now, but I don’t know how deep they go into (the census’ importance) and I certainly — before I started doing this — wouldn’t have been aware of how important that data is.”
On Saturday, Cronin was at Centralia Timberland Library to share why everyone should want to participate in the 2020 census. And if there is anything that Cronin thinks should be taken away from her presentations that last around an hour, it is that more than $674 billion in federal funding each year is allocated to states and their counties through census data, the number of seats a state gets in the U.S. House is decided via census data and state legislative districts, school districts and voting precincts are all mapped with census data too.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2014, Washington received more than $11 billion in federal funding as a result of census data. With Washington’s population being recorded at a little more than 7 million people in 2014, that equates to $1,568 of federal aid per person.
The $11 billion funds public programs and resources such as Medicaid, transportation planning, section 8 housing, student loans, state libraries, the Head Start program, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, among others.
The 2010 census data gave Washington another seat in the U.S. House, joining Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Utah as states who gained one or more seats.
Conversely, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania all lost one or more seats as a result of the data from the 2010 census.
The 2020 census will also be rolling out some firsts, which include submitting information online as well as including same-sex couples as an option for relationships.
With the census online, you can fill out a census form beginning on March 12. If you haven’t submitted a census form by April, census takers will begin going to homes to follow up.
The data Cronin offers suggests there is overwhelming evidence that the 2020 census will indeed be important for folks in Lewis County, but there haven’t been flocks of people rushing to learn more about it, she says.
Cronin said her average presentation will attract five or six people. On Saturday, one person showed up.
Cheryl Holmes of Winlock, the one person to attend Cronin’s presentation on Saturday, said she showed up because she simply wants to be more involved in the community.
Cronin’s hope is attendees like Holmes will continue to spread awareness of the upcoming 2020 census.
