Timberland Bancorp, Inc., last month announced its inclusion in the prestigious Piper Sandler Bank and Thrift Sm-All Stars: Class of 2020.
Piper Sandler has identified Timberland Bank as one of the top performing, publicly traded small-cap banks and thrifts in the nation, according to a press release from Timberland.
In its “Bank and Thrift Sm-All Stars: Class of 2020” report, Piper Sandler recognized Timberland among the top 35 best performing small capitalization institutions from a list of publicly traded banks and thrifts in the U.S. with market capitalizations less than $2.5 billion. In making their selections, Piper Sandler focused on growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength, according to the press release.
“It is an honor to be named for the second consecutive year as one of the elite small-cap banks and thrifts in the United States,” said Michael Sand, president and CEO. “Community banks play a vital role in the success of small businesses and consumers in this country. The receipt of this award is an honor and a testament to the dedication and commitment of Timberland’s employees who continue to work diligently to support those in the communities we serve.”
Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The bank opened for business in 1915 and serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties. It has 24 branches.
