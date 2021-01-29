The Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) welcomed four new members to its board of directors, along with new officers, according to a Friday press release
The Thurston EDC is the lead economic development agency for Thurston County, “cultivating a dynamic, diverse, resilient and sustainable economy by expanding opportunity, attracting investment and retaining talent,” according to the release.
The Thurston EDC and its board of directors are a mix of leaders from the private and public sectors in urban and rural Thurston County. The investors of the EDC elect board members. This year the EDC added to the board:
• Marc Daily, executive director of the Thurston Regional Planning Council
• Wayne Fournier, mayor, city of Tenino
• Gary Edwards, Thurston County commissioner
• Yen Huynh, Olympia city council member
Members who were re-elected and are returning to the board for another term are:
• Dr. Roy Heynderickx, president, Saint Martins University
• Dan Jones, president, North America Talk
• Ed Kunkel, council member, city of Lacey
• Bill McGregor, commissioner, Port of Olympia
• Evan Parker, Sr. VP, Kidder Mathews Real Estate
• Charlie Schneider, Tumwater city council member
• Mark Steepy, principal, KPFF Consulting Engineers
• Mark Turner, CEO, Capital Medical Center
• Joe DePinto, council member, city of Tenino
Additionally, Heather Burgess, an attorney with Phillips Burgess PLLC, is installed as the president for 2021 and 2022. Mark Steepy was voted as president-elect, with the term of president commencing on Jan. 1, 2023.