This year’s property tax notices were mailed out to Thurston County taxpayers on Wednesday.
Property tax amounts can now be viewed and paid through the Thurston County treasurer’s website at www.thurstoncountywa.gov/treasurer.
Thurston County’s 2021 total property taxes assessed for all jurisdictions is $501,861,833.
Payment can be made by electronic check on the treasurer’s website with no additional fee. Residents may also pay by major credit card, which has an additional 2.35% transaction fee, or a VISA Debit card that has a flat fee of $3.95. Thurston County receives none of the transaction fee.
Taxpayers are encouraged to make payments online, by mail, over the phone or at the county courthouse parking lot drop box located at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building One, Olympia.
Payments may also be made in person, but social distancing guidelines limit the capacity in the building. The same card transaction fees apply for payments made in person or over the phone.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payments made by mail must be postmarked by the due date. As required by Washington state law, penalties and interest will be charged for those who do not have their payments in on time.
The Treasurer’s Office reminds property owners they can sign up to receive property tax bills electronically.