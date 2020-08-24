Thurston County property owners will soon receive assessment notices in the mail — a few months later than normal due to COVID-19.
Revaluation notices will be mailed Monday and the 60-day appeal period ends Friday, Oct. 23, according to a county press release. In that window, residents concerned by their property’s new values can ask questions of the Assessor’s Office staff and, if necessary, file an appeal with the County Board of Equalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.