Homeowners Associations, residents, and property management companies who are responsible for inspecting and maintaining stormwater ponds and other types of privately-owned stormwater systems are invited to a free workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon, March 21 at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Rd. SW, Olympia.
Register online at Rezsw.eventbrite.com until 4 p.m. March 20. The workshop will cover stormwater inspections and maintenance requirements, discuss best practices for budgeting and planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.