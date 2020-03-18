The Thurston County Board of Commissioners on Monday met with the county elected officials, department directors, and other county leaders to discuss COVID-19 and social distancing orders from Gov. Jay Inslee.
In response, the board canceled its Tuesday business meeting and Transportation Benefit District meeting, will add live-streaming options to all board work sessions, will suspend advisory boards committees and councils overseen by the BOCC for at least four weeks and are asking elected officials to make plans to continue if there was a partial government shutdown.
“We are taking these measures to help protect the health and safety of our most vulnerable populations in Thurston County and lead by example,” said Commission Chair John Hutchings.”
