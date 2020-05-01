Candidate filing week is May 11 through 15, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thurston County’s Auditor’s Office will remain closed to the public, but will have online options.
Candidates can file for office through VoteWA.gov (credit cards accepted), complete the declaration of candidacy and deposit it in the courthouse ballot drop box (checks accepted).
Precinct committee officer filings require no filing fee. Applicants can file online or email the declaration to elections@co.thurston.wa.us
Candidate filing information can also be mailed to: Thurston County Elections, 2000 Lakeridge Dr SE, Olympia WA, 98502.
All candidate filings and filing fees must be received by 4:30 pm Friday May 15.
Candidates with questions, needing accessibility, or to drop off a filing fee petition may contact the auditor’s office to schedule an appointment.
Filing fees vary for each elected position. Filing fees for each position are posted at ThurstonVotes.org.
The order of candidates on the ballot will be determined by random lot draw after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
For additional information, contact the elections division at 360.786.5408 or visit the Thurston County Auditor’s Become a Candidate webpage.
