Thurston County this week announced free Christmas tree collection and drop-off at select locations. Trees must be free of ornaments, lights, stands, nails and tinsel. Flocked trees are accepted.
All Thurston County residents can take trees to the Thurston County Waste and Recovery Center (WARC) located at 2420 Hogum Bay Road NE in Lacey from Saturday, Dec. 26, to Sunday, Jan. 10 (closed Friday, Jan. 1).
The WARC is open 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Customers with other waste in addition to a tree should expect to make two trips across the scale.
Rainier residents can take trees to the Rainier Drop-Box Facility at 13010 Rainier Acres Road from Saturday, Dec. 26, to Sunday, Jan. 10 (closed Friday, Jan. 1). The Rainier Drop-Box Facility is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday only.
Rochester residents can take trees to the Rochester Drop-Box Facility at 16500 Sargent Road from Saturday, Dec. 26, to Sunday, Jan. 10. The Rochester Drop Box Facility is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday only.
Tenino residents can take trees to 418 S. Wichman St. from Saturday, Dec. 26, to Sunday, Jan. 17.
Yelm residents can place trees in a designated dumpster at Yelm City Park anytime from Saturday, Dec. 26, to Sunday, Jan. 10, or until the dumpster is full.
