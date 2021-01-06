The Thurston County Board of Commissioners approved funding for the Conservation Futures Program for 2021, including new ranking criteria related to salmon recovery. The purpose of the new ranking criteria is to encourage projects that aid in salmon recovery across the region.
Applications to receive funding are due by 5 p.m., March 1, 2021, and must be sponsored by an eligible entity such as a land trust or city government. To be eligible, a property must contain unique or valuable wildlife habitat, agricultural, forestry, historic, or recreational features.
Conservation Futures is a land preservation program allowing landowners to sell property or future development rights to a qualified conservation organization, such as a land trust.
The program is made possible by a Conservation Futures tax levy first authorized by the legislature statewide in 1971. In 1989, Thurston County began collecting the tax levy and uses these funds to make conservation purchases. In 2020, Thurston County taxpayers paid a rate of approximately four cents per $1,000 assessed value.
For more information about the Conservation Futures Program and to find the application, visit the county’s Conservation Futures webpage at thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/incentives-conservation-futures.aspx. You can also contact Associate Planner Andrew Deffobis at Andrew.deffobis@co.thurston.wa.us.
