A Tenino creamery advised consumers to throw out or return certain raw milk and cream products after tests revealed the presence of E. coli.
Cozy Vale Creamery voluntarily called on consumers to cease consumption of such products with best by dates of Dec. 12-23, according to a Friday news release. However, the company reports they are not aware of any illnesses associated with this recall.
The creamery bottled the tainted products in gallon, half-gallon, quart and pint containers for retail stores in Western Washington.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture discovered the E. coli in a routine sampling of retail raw cream, the release reads. Although, the tests did not indicate the pathogen was present in skim and whole milk products, the creamery notes all products were processed from the same milk.
E. coli produces Shiga toxin and may cause severe diarrhea, stomach cramps and bloody stool around three to nine days after exposure. The infection can also cause hemolytic uremic syndrome which leads to the destruction of red blood cells and kidney failure.
The release notes there is a heightened risk for infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.
Anyone with questions can contact the company at 360-481-4010 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
